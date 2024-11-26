Mallika Sherawat Confirms Her Breakup With French Boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans; Says ‘It’s Difficult To Find A Worthy Man’

Mumbai: In today's time, it's extremely difficult to find a partner who can be understandable and tolerant. Lately, there have been a lot of breakups and divorce news that one hears and hence many choose to stay single. Not only laymen but even celebrities struggle to find a good partner. One such celebrity is Mallika Sherawat.

Mallika Sherawat has confirmed her breakup with French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans, revealing that she is now single. Addressing the split, the actress said, “It’s so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man. It’s true; I am single," she told to TOI.

While Mallika declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the breakup, she added, “We broke up. I really don’t want to talk about it.”

The actress, who had been living a private life away from the limelight, opened up about the challenges of finding a compatible partner in today’s world.

Malaika was lately seen in Vicky Video Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri had clarified the air around her doing plastic surgery, she said," I'm looking exactly the way I looked in the film Murder, with the same body, with the same intensity, with the same enthusiasm, and I'm proud of it. I have not done any plastic surgery or Botox."

She added," I lead a very disciplined life. I sleep on time. I don't drink alcohol, no cigarettes. Why do you need fake injections, botox, and harmful chemicals? You are tying your self-image with these chemicals. I don't judge people who do it. But I would never do it", she concluded.