Mallika Sherawat keeps it clear, says 'No BOTOX, No Fillers' in new ravishing photos!

New Delhi: Actress Mallika Sherawat, who is an avid social media user, decided to share her latest ravishing photos with fans. The actress known for speaking out her mind, took to her Instagram handle and dropped from gorgeous pictures with a caption clarifying that she uses no fillers or botox to look younger.

Mallika Sherawat wrote: NO Botox, NO fillers ! I enjoy being as natural as GOD made me. Many commented on her photo timeline and praised the Bollywood star for her natural beauty. Take a look at her post here:

Mallika, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, often posts photos and videos from her workout sessions on social media.

On the work front, she featured in Nakaab recently co-starring Esha Gupta along with her. The thriller also stars TV actor Gautam Rode in the lead and streamed on MX Player. It has been directed by Soumik Sen.

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada earlier this year, followed by India in July. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

Mallika Sherawat will reportedly be next seen in a web series named 'Bouncer Nagar'.