NEW DELHI: Actress Mallika Sherawat is one of the most sensuous and fittest divas in the film fraternity. She has been literally slaying it with every appearance of hers in movies and no wonder, she became the leading face to work with for many directors and producers during the 2000s. While she is not frequently seen on screens, the actress keeps her fans engaged with updates from her life on Instagram.

Recently, the actress dropped a video of her workout out. The video gained more than 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Soon after she posted the picture, the comment section was filled with rather interesting comments in the comment section. "What?.... I don't have words for this, but it looks difficult. You always impress me with these things," wrote a user. "still ..same ..Queen Mallika," wrote another.

"Tussi kamaal karde ho ji," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika was last seen in the web series 'Nakaab'. It is an investigative thriller series directed by Soumik Sen. The MX Player original drama stars Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat, and Gautam Rode in the lead roles.

The actress often posts photos and videos from her workout sessions on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat will reportedly be next seen in a web series named 'Bouncer Nagar'.