Manav Kaul shares first look from Saina Nehwal biopic- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manav Kaul is all set to step into the shoes of shuttler Saina Nehwal's coach in her biopic starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Manav is seen as Saina's coach in the picture shared on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Manav wrote, "My first look as @nehwalsaina ‘a Coach (respect ) #SainaNehwalBiopic ... hard working @parineetichopra as Saina Nehwal... Directed by #AmoleGupte Produced by @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms."

Saina was one of the first ones to react to the picture. She wrote, "Amazing" under Manav's picture.

To which Manav replied, “@nehwalsaina you have an amazing story to tell ... I feel very lucky to be part of #sainanehwalbiopic thank you ... respect.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti who will essay Saina's role in the biopic is nursing her muscle injury, which she suffered during the shoot of the film. She recently shared a video, updating her fans about the recovery. She wrote, "“Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight. Thanks to my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me."

The film is being helmed by Amol Gupte and produced by T Series.