close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saina Nehwal biopic

Manav Kaul shares first look from Saina Nehwal biopic- See inside

Bollywood actor Manav Kaul is all set to step into the shoes of shuttler Saina Nehwal's coach in her biopic starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Manav is seen as Saina's coach in the picture shared on Instagram.

Manav Kaul shares first look from Saina Nehwal biopic- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manav Kaul is all set to step into the shoes of shuttler Saina Nehwal's coach in her biopic starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Manav is seen as Saina's coach in the picture shared on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Manav wrote, "My first look as @nehwalsaina ‘a Coach (respect ) #SainaNehwalBiopic ... hard working @parineetichopra as Saina Nehwal... Directed by #AmoleGupte Produced by @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official @tseriesfilms."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Saina was one of the first ones to react to the picture. She wrote, "Amazing" under Manav's picture.

To which Manav replied, “@nehwalsaina you have an amazing story to tell ... I feel very lucky to be part of #sainanehwalbiopic thank you ... respect.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti who will essay Saina's role in the biopic is nursing her muscle injury, which she suffered during the shoot of the film. She recently shared a video, updating her fans about the recovery. She wrote, "“Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight. Thanks to my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me."

The film is being helmed by Amol Gupte and produced by T Series.

 

Tags:
Saina Nehwal biopicManav KaulParineeti Chopra
Next
Story

Rani Mukerji: Without self-doubt, you can't move ahead in life

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Sonia-Pawar meeting on Maharashtra government formation ends without any decision