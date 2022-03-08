Mandira Bedi calls Mouni Roy’s wedding a ‘turning point’ after losing husband Raj Kaushal last year

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi had a tough last year as she lost her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal on July 1, 2021 to a sudden cardiac arrest. Raj was only 49 years old. His sudden demise shook his near and dear ones, including his wife Mandira. The actress has put up a courageous front in face of the calamity. Mandira who had become socially recluse, attended close friend Mouni Roy’s intimate wedding to Suraj Nambiar on January 27 and Mandira in Goa this year.

Speaking about moving on in life, the ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ actress called Mouni’s wedding a turning point in her career.

“My life has gone through a lot in this last year and she is a very close friend of mine and for me that was me turning a corner because I have not been meeting too many people in the last little while. At Mouni’s wedding is when I just said, “you know what, 2022, new year, it’s her wedding and I went out there and I had to be present for her. I was not there for her bridal shower, I was not there for her a couple of things before,” Mandira told Pinkvilla for their Woman Up S3 series.

The actress further added that she was able to let go of her sadness in those three days of wedding festivities. “So, I went out there and I really did actually let go of a lot of sadness that I was going through and I enjoyed myself at the wedding. I danced and had fun on DDLJ songs. I had a very nice time in those 3 days. It was a turning point for me, I turned a corner when I was there,” Mandira added.

Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy are very close friends. After Raj Kaushal’s death, Mouni shared a post for Mandira on Instagram, where she called her the ‘strongest’.

For the unversed, Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two had even adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara.