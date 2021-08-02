Mandira Bedi is all smiles in fresh post and the reason will surely make your day!

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi, who is still recovering from the loss of her beloved husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal's sudden demise, has now shared a new post on her social media.

Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, “When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ?

#beginagain #ilovemondays..”

In the picture, Mandira is all smiles while posing for the camera. It was a post-workout picture and was clicked after her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal insisted her for a click.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal was a renowned filmmaker and producer. He suffered a massive heart attack on June 30, 2021, and succumbed to it. He was 49. Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family.

Raj and Mandira got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.