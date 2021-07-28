Mandira Bedi's heartfelt post on daughter Tara's 5th birthday will warm the cockles of your heart!

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a heartfelt picture post on daughter Tara's 5th birthday (July 28). Along with a beautiful caption, she posted family pictures with son and late husband Raj Kaushal.

Mandira Bedi wrote in the caption: 28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain

Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal was a renowned filmmaker and producer. He suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021, and succumbed to it. He was 49. Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a 4-year-old girl child, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.