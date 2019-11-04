close

Mandira Bedi reveals she has been trying to adopt a girl for past 2 years

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi, who was last seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho, revealed in an interview that she has been trying to adopt a baby girl for the past 2 years. The actress already has an eight-year-old son, Vir Kaushal.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mandira told, "Raj and wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara."

She also said that the couple had applied at the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) but the procedure.  “Unfortunately, the procedure hasn’t moved forward since then. I’m eagerly waiting to get approval from them so that we can bring a new addition to our family, " she told the daily.

The actress made her television debut with Shanti in 1994 and has starred in many popular projects like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Fame Gurukul etc.

 

