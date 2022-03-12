Mandira Bedi says she may not have adopted a boy ‘if daughter Tara was her first-born’

NEW DELHI: Actress Mandira Bedi is a well-known name of the industry. The actress who lost her beloved husband Raj Kaushal last year to a heart attack has now shared her view on adopting a girl child.

While talking to ETimes, Mandira opened up and shared, "If Tara was our first-born, I don't know if we would have adopted a boy as our second child. In our country, there are far more girls than boys who're seeking parents."

Talking about the names for their children, she added, "Raj and I had decided that if our first child is a son, we will call him Vir, and if it's a daughter, we will call her Tara. So, Tara didn't become Tara when we saw her for the first time. "

For the unversed, the power couple adopted a four-year-old Tara in 2020 while they already had a son Vir who is now ten-year-old.

Later, she shared a family picture on her Instagram handle, where she announced the entry of their daughter Tara in the family.

For the unaware, late filmmaker Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999.

Mandira was last seen at close friend Mouni Roy's intimate wedding with Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa.