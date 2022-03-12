हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi says she may not have adopted a boy ‘if daughter Tara was her first-born’

Actress Mandira Bedi is a well-known name of the industry. The actress who lost her beloved husband Raj Kaushal last year to a heart attack has now shared her view on adopting a girl child. 

Mandira Bedi says she may not have adopted a boy ‘if daughter Tara was her first-born’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Mandira Bedi is a well-known name of the industry. The actress who lost her beloved husband Raj Kaushal last year to a heart attack has now shared her view on adopting a girl child. 

 

While talking to ETimes, Mandira opened up and shared, "If Tara was our first-born, I don't know if we would have adopted a boy as our second child. In our country, there are far more girls than boys who're seeking parents." 

Talking about the names for their children, she added, "Raj and I had decided that if our first child is a son, we will call him Vir, and if it's a daughter, we will call her Tara. So, Tara didn't become Tara when we saw her for the first time. "

 

For the unversed, the power couple adopted a four-year-old Tara in 2020 while they already had a son Vir who is now ten-year-old.

 

Later, she shared a family picture on her Instagram handle, where she announced the entry of their daughter Tara in the family. 

For the unaware, late filmmaker Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. 

Mandira was last seen at close friend Mouni Roy's intimate wedding with Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mandira Bedigirl childAdoptionTara Bedi Kaushalson Virlate husbandRaj KaushalBollywood filmmaker
Next
Story

Richa Chadha revisits late Smita Patil's iconic look, Prateik Babbar reacts

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?