Mandira Bedi shares family pic, says ‘only love’ for their support post husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

New Delhi: Days after filmmaker Raj Kaushal's sudden demise, wife and actress Mandira Bedi took to social media and shared a picture of her family, thanking them for their constant support in her tough time.

She shared a family picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Only Love.

#Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness

#gratitude #love #thanks..”

In the picture, Mandira can be seen standing with her parents Gita Bedi and Verinder Singh Bedi, daughter Tara and son Vir.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal was a renowned filmmaker and producer. He suffered a massive heart attack on June 30, 2021, and succumbed to it. He was 49. Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family.

Raj and Mandira got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.