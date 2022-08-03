NewsLifestylePeople
MANIESH PAUL BIRTHDAY

Maniesh Paul Birthday special: Throwback to his memorable encounters with Bollywood stars!

The reality TV show host and actor Maniesh Paul is celebrating his birthday today, and we take a look at some of his most enduring celebrity encounters in the past.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maniesh Paul Birthday special: Throwback to his memorable encounters with Bollywood stars!

New Delhi: Over the years, Maniesh Paul has created an incredible path beginning as a young Delhi lad with aspirations in his eyes to becoming the Sultan of Stage and one of the most adored and well-known performers in the country. Maniesh has created an incredible career graph while dabbling in a variety of genres, including TV, stage, and movies. He has also formed some of the most endearing relationships with several people in the business.

Maniesh Paul has shared some unforgettable moments with the top stars in the business, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit. On his birthday today, let's have a look at some of the most striking such moments: 

Amitabh Bacchan:

Maniesh Paul is clearly a major fan of Bollywood's "Shahenshah," Amitabh Bachchan, based on his Instagram page. In fact, Maniesh credits Amitabh Bachchan with inspiring him to pursue a career in acting and considers his collaboration with the veteran performer to be his greatest accomplishment to far.

He has posted many stuff expressing his love for AB Sr and one of such post was this which he captioned "Throwback: Bachpan Se Bachhan ka Fan"

Salman Khan

Over the years, a very strong friendship has grown between Maniesh Paul and Salman Khan. Maniesh and Salman Khan have forged a close relationship, hosting numerous award presentations together and serving as the constant for all Dabangg shows.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

 

He captioned it " From being a huge fan of Prem to sharing the
stage with him, I am grateful for everything about this journey!! @beingsalmankhan thanks for everything!!
And no, we both ain't actually looking at the picture! Joke kuch aur tha... (im wearing FRIENDS wali topi from mainepyar kiya) .

 

Karan Johar

Maniesh Paul's career changed after he began hosting Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and this has helped him become well-known. Maniesh and Karan Johar became close throughout the course of the programme, and they have remain good frinds ever since and this post from him just proves that:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

 

Live Tv

Maniesh paul birthdaySalman KhanAmitabh Bacchan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts