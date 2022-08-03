New Delhi: Over the years, Maniesh Paul has created an incredible path beginning as a young Delhi lad with aspirations in his eyes to becoming the Sultan of Stage and one of the most adored and well-known performers in the country. Maniesh has created an incredible career graph while dabbling in a variety of genres, including TV, stage, and movies. He has also formed some of the most endearing relationships with several people in the business.

Maniesh Paul has shared some unforgettable moments with the top stars in the business, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, and Madhuri Dixit. On his birthday today, let's have a look at some of the most striking such moments:

Amitabh Bacchan:

Maniesh Paul is clearly a major fan of Bollywood's "Shahenshah," Amitabh Bachchan, based on his Instagram page. In fact, Maniesh credits Amitabh Bachchan with inspiring him to pursue a career in acting and considers his collaboration with the veteran performer to be his greatest accomplishment to far.

He has posted many stuff expressing his love for AB Sr and one of such post was this which he captioned "Throwback: Bachpan Se Bachhan ka Fan"

Salman Khan

Over the years, a very strong friendship has grown between Maniesh Paul and Salman Khan. Maniesh and Salman Khan have forged a close relationship, hosting numerous award presentations together and serving as the constant for all Dabangg shows.

He captioned it " From being a huge fan of Prem to sharing the

stage with him, I am grateful for everything about this journey!! @beingsalmankhan thanks for everything!!

And no, we both ain't actually looking at the picture! Joke kuch aur tha... (im wearing FRIENDS wali topi from mainepyar kiya) .

Karan Johar

Maniesh Paul's career changed after he began hosting Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and this has helped him become well-known. Maniesh and Karan Johar became close throughout the course of the programme, and they have remain good frinds ever since and this post from him just proves that: