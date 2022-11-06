topStoriesenglish
Maniesh Paul joins local performer for a gig in London-Watch

Actor and host Maniesh Paul was greeted by local fans with immense excitement and love during his trip to London. He also joined a fan for his gig.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maniesh Paul joins local performer for a gig in London-Watch

New Delhi: Actor and host Maniesh Paul is one such personality who has carved his identity not only across platforms but also across borders. Currently on a trip to London, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star was greeted by local fans with immense excitement and love, in fact, the crowd also swayed to the musically inclined star's impromptu gig. 

From television to movies, Maniesh Paul has aced diverse mediums of entertainment, attaining a wide fanbase across the world. A recent example of the same was seen when Maniesh visited London and was strolling on the streets when a local performer identified him and couldn't contain his excitement. The crowd of fans also was pleasantly surprised to see the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor and Maniesh, who's also known his melodious voice, joined the local performer to sing a few songs.  

The fan took to his Instagram to thank the star saying, “Thank You superstar Maniesh Paul for joining in and singing with me! So happy that India’s no. 1 host blessed my mic! So lovely to meet you. Love you bro!” 

Maniesh Paul also posted the video to his story, expressing his gratitude towards the overwhelming love and response. The video instantly spread like a wildfire on the internet is being inundated with comments from fans for the humble and simplistic demeanor of Maniesh Paul.  

Earlier this year, Maniesh Paul shone bright as the most entertaining character in the Dharma Productions' Jugjugg Jeeyo. With his innate swag and comic timing, Maniesh Paul's Gurpreet was celebrated as one of the most loved parts of the film.  

On the work front, Maniesh Paul is currently shooting for the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and is looking forward to the release of his first digital show that unfolds his never-seen-before avatar as an actor. 

