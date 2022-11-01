topStories
NewsLifestylePeople
YOHANI

'Manike' singer Yohani chuffed with response to Maldives concert, gets appreciation from Maldives President

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also attended the concert wherein Yohani delivered a spectacular performance. He also expressed his gratitude towards Yohani.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sri Lankan pop-singer Yohani, who gained recognition with her song 'Manike Mage Hithe', recently visited the Maldives for the first time to participate in the ChanaaChaa concert, and performed hit songs 'Manike Mage Hithe', 'Chammak Challlo', 'Kabira', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha', and others.
  • Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also attended the concert wherein Yohani delivered a spectacular performance. He also expressed his gratitude towards Yohani.

Trending Photos

'Manike' singer Yohani chuffed with response to Maldives concert, gets appreciation from Maldives President

New Delhi: Sri Lankan pop-singer Yohani, who gained recognition with her song 'Manike Mage Hithe', recently visited the Maldives for the first time to participate in the ChanaaChaa concert, and performed hit songs 'Manike Mage Hithe', 'Chammak Challlo', 'Kabira', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha', and others.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also attended the concert wherein Yohani delivered a spectacular performance. He also expressed his gratitude towards Yohani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yohani (@yohanimusic)

Yohani expressed her heartfelt joy towards the people of the Maldives as she said, "This is the first time I have ever visited Maldives, not in my wildest dream would have I have ever imagined this performance to be such a hit. To have received so much love, support & energy from the people of Maldives is unparalleled".

She admitted to being nervous before her performance but the support from the live audience set the course of a flawless performance for her, "When I was backstage getting ready for my performance, I won't lie I was a bit nervous, but hearing the chants and cheers from the crowd as soon as I walked on the stage made me feel loved and comfortable."

"Getting love from fans is always an enormous feeling but to get it from a new place which you have never visited is a surreal experience. But to my surprise I was welcomed with immense love and support. I am so thankful to the beautiful people of Maldives who treated me so well", she added.

Live Tv

YohaniManike Mage songYohani Maldives

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'