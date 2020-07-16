हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee congratulates 'Tere Bin Laden' maker for completing a decade

Manoj Bajpayee stars in Sharma's next release, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

Manoj Bajpayee congratulates &#039;Tere Bin Laden&#039; maker for completing a decade

Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma's debut directorial feature "Tere Bin Laden" was released 10 years ago on this day, and veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has congratulated the filmmaker on the occasion.

Bajpayee stars in Sharma's next release, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

"No celebration Tere bin Abhishek. Happy film birthday. ‘Tere Bin Laden' to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Congratulations on completing a decade," Bajpayee wrote on his Instagram handle.

The satirical comedy "Tere Bin Laden" featured Ali Zafar, Pradhuman Singh, Sugandha Garg, and Piyush Mishra.

Said Sharma: "Today, after 10 years, the industry has evolved and I have also grown up as a director. Now I have actors like John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, and Diljit Dosanjh trusting my vision with out-of-the-box ideas. This is a great feeling and I think somewhere the success of ‘Tere Bin Laden' has played a big role in making me a trustworthy filmmaker."

 

 

Tags:
Manoj BajpayeeTere Bin LadenBollywoodAbhishek Sharma
Next
Story

Viral: Hina Khan has an epic reply to ROFL video of her cartwheeling on road for a show
  • 9,68,876Confirmed
  • 24,915Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M12S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day