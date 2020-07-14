Manushi Chhillar channels her inner artist, see pics

Mumbai: Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has revealed that painting has been one of the earliest passions in her life.

Manushi took to Instagram and shared a few of her paintings.

"I started painting since before I can remember. I have been painting since my childhood days. In fact, I think I was painting much before I started reading," Manushi said.

For Manushi, painting has always been a therapeutic experience.

"Being someone who has always been shy, I feel like I express myself best through art, especially fine art. It kind of always keeps me centered. It makes me feel much better whenever I feel low or am confused in life. I paint because that somehow helps me channel my creativity in a way which calms my mind and makes me feel more neutral," she said.

Manushi added that painting has always been this one space where she can "explore" her "mind and its creativity".

"I think I am my best self when I am painting," the actress, who made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra bagged it.

Manushi is a big fan of the iconic painter Raja Ravi Verma, whose paintings are considered priceless today.

She said: "I think his portraits are some of the best. The way he uses oil paint and the textures are quite realistic like they are photographed. He truly brings out the beauty of a woman in his paintings. I feel he is at his next level."

On the work front, Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.