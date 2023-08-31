trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656155
NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Manushi Chhillar Gets Mobbed By Fans, Actress Obliges For Selfie Requests - Viral Video

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who was on her way back from Hyderabad post 'Operation Valentine' shoot, was pleasantly surprised while a frenzied crowd tried to catch a glimpse of her and take pictures with her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manushi Chhillar Gets Mobbed By Fans, Actress Obliges For Selfie Requests - Viral Video

New Delhi: The year 2023 is going to be a busy year for former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The gorgeous actress has an envious lineup of forthcoming projects including 'Tehran" alongside John Abraham and 'Operation Valentine' opposite Varun Tej amongst others.

Apart from making the smashing red carpet debut at Cannes, Manushi's popularity skyrocketed this year which made her one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood with a huge fanbase. No wonder, the latter claim has been proved after a video went viral on the internet. In the viral video, Manushi is seen getting mobbed by her fans at the airport in Mumbai. 

The actress, who was on her way back from Hyderabad post 'Operation Valentine' shoot, was pleasantly surprised while a frenzied crowd tried to catch a glimpse of her and take pictures with her. Amid all the ruckus, the security tried their best to keep the people off her. But obliging to all her fans request, Manushi waited patiently and clicked pictures and selfies with all. While the video is proof of Manushi’s ardent fans, it also gave a glimpse into the actor’s love for them!


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Needless to say, Manushi gave major fashion goals to her followers and fashion critics sporting an impressive yet comfy outfit exuding boss-lady vibes!  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, Manushi will next be seen in 'The Great Indian Family' opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Operation Valentine' and 'Tehran' with a few other unannounced projects.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train