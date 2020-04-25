Manushi Chhillar urges for distribution of sanitary pads along with daily rations for underprivileged amid pandemic crisis

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the government has called for a nationwide lockdown. Our celebrities from all walks of lives have been urging everyone to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar backs Project Shakti, a non-profit programme, that has joined hands with local women across India and has empowered them to make a living by educating them to make biodegradable sanitary pads. The initiative works towards raising the awareness of menstrual hygiene among women in the local communities of these women.

“I’m hugely thankful that sanitary pads have been listed as an essential commodity by the government of India during SARS-CoV-2 crisis. However, we need to focus on how women, especially from the economically handicapped strata, can get pads free of cost. I also urge the governments of various states to kindly look into distributing sanitary pads along with daily rations to the underprivileged,” she said.

Adding more, she said: “The issue is that due to the shortage of funds, particularly among the daily wage earners, most would be looking to spend their money on just food and women’s sanitation might not be a top priority for many families. This would increase the health hazard for millions of women in India as sanitary pads come at a certain cost and the financial crisis is definitely going to push women to be at risk. I have spoken to organizations who are working non-stop in ensuring pads are distributed free of cost but it would be great if administration, from a district level to city to state-level comes forward to help the needy.”

Manushi has already been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise as much awareness among the people of India.

She will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in YRF's period drama 'Prithviraj'.