Trending: Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's FIRST pics of in-house wedding are out!

New Delhi: On Saturday (August 14), Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime partner Karan Boolani at an intimate wedding ceremony at her Juhu residence.

According to a report in the Times of India, the wedding was to be solemnised in the presence of family and close friends. The Kapoors had remained tight-lipped about the upcoming event.

At their wedding, many celebs were seen such as Masaba, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and others. Although it’s heavily raining in Mumbai, nothing stopped the preparations as all the festivities.

Rhea looked absolutely gorgeous in her lavender lehenga and Karan Boolani looked dashing in his golden sherwani.

Check out the pictures of the bride and groom:

For the unversed, Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession.

Last month, Sonam landed back in the bay from London and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.