New Delhi: A significant fire broke out at the residential building of renowned Bollywood singer Shaan in Mumbai today, sending shockwaves through the city. Fire tenders rushed to the scene to control the blaze, with the situation still unfolding.

According to ANI reports, "A fire broke out in singer Shaan's residential building. Fire tenders are currently on the spot. Further details are awaited." While the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, visuals from the scene show large plumes of smoke rising from the window of an apartment on one of the upper floors, indicating the severity of the fire.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out in singer Shaan's residential building. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qWsmCggrf8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

Shaan, a celebrated figure in the Indian music industry, is best known for his soulful voice and versatile repertoire. He has sung songs in a variety of languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu. Over the years, he has earned the title of the "Golden Voice of India" for his melodious and powerful singing style. Some of his most iconic tracks include 'Chand Sifarish' from Fanaa, 'All Izz Well' from 3 Idiots, and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' from Dil Chahta Hai, among many others.

At this time, there are no reports of casualties or injuries, and further reports are awaited.

Shaan, who has been a significant figure on Indian television and has hosted several popular music reality shows, is yet to make a public statement regarding the incident. Fans and well-wishers have expressed their concern, hoping for the safety of the singer and all the residents affected by the fire.