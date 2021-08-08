Maybe it's insecurity: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on actors who change their name for astrological reasons!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his views on astrology and his opinion on actors who change the spelling of their names in an interview with a YouTube channel. He expressed that those people may be too insecure or hate their names if they feel compelled to change them.

In an interview shared on the YouTube channel CurlyTales, when asked about astrology he said, "No, I don't believe in anything. Look, I don't have any rings or bracelets; I've never worn them."

Commenting on actors who tweak their name's spelling for 'luck', Siddiqui said, "They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they're insecure."

The actor also said that he believes hard work is not enough to gain success. In his opinion, people must employ their intelligence to work smarter.

"People work like donkeys... I'm sorry, I shouldn't be saying this, but people who work without using their brains don't get very far. God has given you a brain, if you use it and work hard, then it pays off. I am still unconvinced about the importance of luck. I might change my mind later, but as of this moment, I remain unconvinced," he concluded.

Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to fame after working with director Anurag Kashyap in dark action-thrillers such as Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0.

He also made a mark on the audience with his performance in The Lunchbox, Manto and in the Netflix web series Sacred Games. It's a lesser-known fact but he has over 8 films that were officially selected at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.