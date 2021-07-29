हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anurag Kashyap

Complaint filed against 'foetus eating scene' in Anurag Kashyap's film in Netflix's Ghost Stories!

Director Anurag Kashyap's film in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' is under scrutiny after a complaint was filed against it under the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Complaint filed against &#039;foetus eating scene&#039; in Anurag Kashyap&#039;s film in Netflix&#039;s Ghost Stories!
Pic Courtesy: YouTube/Ghost Stories trailer, File photo

New Delhi: Director Anurag Kashyap's Netflix anthology film 'Ghost Stories' is under scrutiny after a complaint was filed against it under the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

As per a report in a leading daily, the complaint was filed on Tuesday (July 27) against a scene that showed actress Sobhita Dhulipala eating a foetus after her miscarriage. Mid-day had shared an excerpt of the complaint which read, "The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages".

As per the new guidelines, the complaint needs to be registered within 24 hours and a resolution needs to be reached as soon as possible.

Mid-day also reported a statement from the spokesperson of Netflix who said, "As this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we reached out to the production company to share the complaint."

For the unversed, Ghost Stories is a 2020 Netflix anthology film with four different short films. The films were directed by renowned directors such as Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. 

In the Anurag Kashyap directed story, Sobhita Dhulipala plays a pregnant woman who often babysits her brother-in-law's child. Due to unknown factors and past triggers, Neha suffers from a miscarriage and in one of the scenes is shown devouring her unborn child.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anurag KashyapGhost StoriesSobhita DhulipalaNetflixInformation Technology Rules 2021Anurag Kashyap filmsAnurag Kashyap complaint
Next
Story

Sunil Pal calls ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Mirzapur’ porn, says Manoj Bajpayee is ‘gira hua insaan’

Must Watch

PT29M19S

Taal Thok Ke: Left leaders and DMK MP celebrate 100 years of Chinese Communist Party