Complaint filed against 'foetus eating scene' in Anurag Kashyap's film in Netflix's Ghost Stories!

New Delhi: Director Anurag Kashyap's Netflix anthology film 'Ghost Stories' is under scrutiny after a complaint was filed against it under the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

As per a report in a leading daily, the complaint was filed on Tuesday (July 27) against a scene that showed actress Sobhita Dhulipala eating a foetus after her miscarriage. Mid-day had shared an excerpt of the complaint which read, "The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages".

As per the new guidelines, the complaint needs to be registered within 24 hours and a resolution needs to be reached as soon as possible.

Mid-day also reported a statement from the spokesperson of Netflix who said, "As this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we reached out to the production company to share the complaint."

For the unversed, Ghost Stories is a 2020 Netflix anthology film with four different short films. The films were directed by renowned directors such as Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.

In the Anurag Kashyap directed story, Sobhita Dhulipala plays a pregnant woman who often babysits her brother-in-law's child. Due to unknown factors and past triggers, Neha suffers from a miscarriage and in one of the scenes is shown devouring her unborn child.