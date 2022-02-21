Meenaakshi Sheshadri looks unrecognizable in THIS never-seen-before avatar!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Meenaakshi Sheshadri, who is known for her 90s hit movies never misses a chance to amaze her fans.

Now the actress has opted for a new look and her fans are going gaga over her never-seen-before avatar.

She took to her micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a picture of hers and captioned it as, “New look!”

In the picture, Meenaakshi looks unrecognizable in short hair while posing for the camera.

For the unversed, Meenaakshi shot to fame with films like Damini, Ghatak, Satyamev Jayate, Ghar Ho To Aisa and Ghayal among others.

Later, Meenakshi married Harish Mysore, a US-based investment banker and said goodbye to the film industry forever. The duo is a proud parents of two kids.