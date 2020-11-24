Meet 16-year-old Charli D'Amelio, first one to earn 100 million followers on TikTok!

New Delhi: American teen Charli Grace D'Amelio has become a sensation online. Why? Well, the 16-year-old dancer has become the first person to earn over 100 million followers on video-sharing application TikTok.

Charli is often regarded as TikTok's 'biggest star'. She is on Instagram as well where she has over 33.8 million followers.

In Fortune's 40 Under 40 list 2020, she earned herself a name this year and was also mentioned in Forbes as the second highest-earning TikTok personality.

Interestingly, Charli made her movie debut with a voice role in animated film StarDog (2020) and TurboCat. She also has a nail polish collection, a makeup line, and a sweatshirt collection.

Charli is famous for posting her incredible dance videos on TikTok. She first started posting her videos on the platform on March 30, 2019, and earned over 100 million followers in such a short span of time.

She will reportedly release her first book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, in December 2020.