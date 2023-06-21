Meet Aslam Khan, Veteran Actor Who Played 11 Characters In 'Ramayan'

New Delhi: Aslam Khan, known for his remarkable portrayal of 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's iconic show 'Ramayan', captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. While 'Ramayan' marked a turning point in his career, Aslam Khan had also showcased his talent in popular TV serials like 'Alif Laila', 'Shri Krishna', 'Suryaputra Karna', and 'Mashal Aur Hawaayen'. However, despite his initial success, Aslam Khan faced dwindling opportunities in the acting industry.

Transitioning Away from Television

After the immense popularity of 'Ramayan', Aslam Khan experienced a decline in acting opportunities. In several interviews, he revealed the challenges of receiving fewer roles and ultimately bid farewell to the industry in 2002. Subsequently, he ventured into the business world, seeking new avenues for personal and professional growth.

A New Chapter Unfolds

Aslam Khan embarked on a different path when his acting career reached a standstill. Reports suggest that he is now involved in a marketing company based in Jhansi. While the transition from television to the corporate sector presented its own set of challenges, Aslam Khan has embraced this new chapter in his life.

Although his journey post-'Ramayan' diverged from the small screen, Aslam Khan's portrayal of multiple characters in the iconic mythological series will forever be etched in the memories of viewers. His determination and resilience in navigating a changing career landscape serve as an inspiration to those facing similar transitions in the entertainment industry.