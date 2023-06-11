Meet Ira Trivedi, The Sizzling Wife-To-Be Of Bollywood Producer Madhu Mantena

New Delhi: Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on June 11. On Saturday, the couple kickstarted the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where several B-town celebs marked their presence. Many noted celebrities attended the wedding including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan among others.

The couple will exchange vows on June 11 in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot at Iskcon Temple. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira will throw a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry.

Who is Ira Trivedi?

Ira Trivedi is an Indian author, columnist, and yoga teacher. Ira's father, uncle, and aunty, all are bureaucrats. Ira published her first book at the age of 19. She also runs a non-profit organisation, 'The Namami Yoga Foundation.' This stunner got a place in BBC's 100 most influential women in the year 2017.

Ira Trivedi's Education

The 39-year-old author was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on 1 December 1984. According to WikiBio, she pursued a Bachelor of Economics from 2002 to 2006 at Wellesley College, Massachusetts. She also pursued an MBA at Columbia University from 2006 to 2008. She also has a master’s degree in Yoga from Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre.

Ira Trivedi Controversies

As per WikiBio, In 2018, when the #metoo movement was at its peak, she revealed to Outlook magazine that Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth harassed her physically on several occasions. Also, she hit the headlines when she made a remark about beef in 2019.

Ira Trivedi-Madhu Mantena Love Story

Despite a glaring age gap of 10 years, Madhu and Ira found each other at a time when the 49-year producer was not in the best phase of his life. Madhu's Phantom Films was disbanded following the #MeToo allegations against co-producer Vikas Bahl. Also, he was going through his separation and eventual divorce with fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Amongst all this, he experienced a soft breeze of love from Ira. The couple met through a common friend in Delhi and the producer was often invited to Ira's book launches.

Madhu Mantena And Masaba Gupta

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Masaba, on the other hand, tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in January. Also, Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen. Madhu has produced films like 'Ghajini', 'Ugly' and 'Queen' among others.