Daughter of Indian comedian Johnny Lever is Jamie Janumala, popularly known as Jamie Lever. Jamie graduated from the University of Westminster in London with a master's degree in marketing communications.

In India, Jamie started her stand-up comedy career in 2012. In 2013, she appeared on the television programme 'Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali', performed at The Comedy Store, and presented several other events.

She is well-known for her funny impersonations of Bollywood celebs on comedy shows and social media.



Just like Johnny Lever started his career on his own, he wanted his daughter to do the same. In addition, Jamie is skilled in singing, dancing, and acting. Lever is excited to balance her work in comedy with her training as a professional musician.

Jamie's father has always encouraged her to continue singing and has pushed her to practice riyaaz regularly.

In 2017, she was selected to host a reality television show- 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' a kids-talent show along with seasoned anchor Jay Bhanushali and actress Raveena Tandon, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi as the judges panel.

She is well-known for her performances in Bollywood movies like 'Housefull 4' and 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in addition to her expanding comedy resume.

She has performed at more than 160 sold-out gigs as part of the Johny Lever Live tour since 2014. She has established herself as one of India's most notable young female comedic performance artists by making guest appearances or serving as the host of various top Indian TV comedy shows and live events.

Jamie began experimenting with a few sketches and characters on her social media during the shutdown, and they swiftly garnered popularity, elevating her to the status of one of India's fastest-rising influencers. She is now creating a comic variety format and a fictional dramedy.