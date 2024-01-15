Meet Madison Marsh, A Pilot In The US Air Force, Who Won The Miss America Crown 2024

New Delhi: New Delhi: Several months post-graduation from the US Air Force Academy, Madison Marsh now finds herself engaged in a distinct mission – contending for the Miss America title and then accomplished it. The 22-year-old native of Arkansas achieved the title of Miss Colorado in May 2023, just before completing her studies at the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) and receiving her commission as an Air Force Officer. Assuming the rank of 2nd lieutenant, she concurrently pursued a Master's in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

It was during her time at the United States Air Force Academy that Marsh decided she wanted to compete in pageants, per a profile published in November by the Air Education and Training Command.

She stood among the 50 contenders for the Miss America title, held on January 13 and 14. Notably, Marsh become the inaugural active-duty Air Force officer to partake in the pageant.

Reflecting on her unique journey, Madison Marsh remarked to the New York Post, "It's an awesome experience to bring both sides of the favourite parts of my life together and hopefully make a difference for others to realize that you don't have to limit yourself." She emphasized her belief that the military provides an open space for leadership, both in and out of uniform. Winning Miss Colorado, in her view, serves to exemplify this and inspire others to comfortably pursue their passions.

Drawing parallels between her military training and beauty pageant preparations, Marsh acknowledged the usefulness of her physical training in the military.

Marsh is also the cofounder of the Whitney Marsh Foundation, which she started with her family in honor of her mother, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, per the Miss Colorado website.

From an early age, Marsh harboured dreams of becoming a pilot. Encouraged by her parents, she attended a space camp at the age of 13, where she had the opportunity to interact with astronauts and fighter pilots. At 15, she commenced flying lessons, and within two years, she secured her pilot's license. Beyond her involvement in beauty pageants, Madison Marsh envisions her future as a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot.