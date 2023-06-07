Meet Maleesha Kharwa, Teenager From Mumbai Slums Who's Now Face Of A Luxury Beauty Brand

She is 15 years old and hails from Mumbai's Dharavi Slum. But Maleesha Kharwa has always had big dreams. And they became true when she became the face of luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials' new campaign, 'The Yuvati Collection'. Maleesha's story is an inspiring one and it shows youngsters that despite their surroundings, even from not-so-privileged backgrounds, dreams can be made to come true.

Who Is Maleesha Kharwa?

Maleesha hails from Dharavi in Mumbai. Her life changed when 'Step Up 2' actor Robert Hoffman spotted her. Today, the teenager has 3.2 lakh followers on Instagram. Maleesha often uses the hashtag, #princessfromtheslum, in her posts and her Instagram bio reads: 'People say I live in a slum but I love my life! I hope to be a supermodel to help my family eat.' In fact, in one of her interviews to a website, Maleesha admitted that she gets surprised when people ask how she is so happy despite coming from a poor background and that she loves her life and the adventures she is having.

Maleesha has now done multiple modelling gigs and she even featured in a short film titled "Live Your Fairytale". But becoming the face of 'Forest Essentials' was a dream come true. In April, the brand shared a video of Maleesha entering one of their shops and seeing her face on the poster. Along with the video, the brand captioned: "Her face lit up with pure delight. To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true."