IIFA 2019

Meet the dog who walked IIFA 2019 red carpet, got 'interviewed' by Aditi Bhatia

New Delhi: The 20th edition of IIFA awards took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood right from Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan. While the stars made stylish appearances on the red carpet, there was a special guest who accidentally landed there and managed to steal everyone's thunder. 

Television actress Aditi Bhatia shared the video of a dog who entered the IIFA awards venue. She "interviews" the dog in the video, who is more interested in shaking hands with her. She captioned the video, "Spread love!" 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The internet couldn't stop gushing over the utterly adorable video posted by Aditi and it has garnered over 6 Lakh views.

The star-studded night was attended by big names of the industry including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter among others.

