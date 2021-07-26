Meet the man behind the success of Techviral: Manpreet Singh

Startups are a common sight today. They all start with an out of the box idea which appeals to a lot of people. But very few entrepreneurs can sustain a startup and channel steady growth to the venture. Amid peak competition, jarring pandemic, and the chances of becoming cliched, Mr Manpreet Singh has displayed magnanimous zeal and has successfully sustained his startup Techviral. Techviral is an established informative website that shares an uncommon enthusiasm for technology and tries to make it simpler for us commoners.

Techviral is a long time dream that materialized into reality due to unwavering commitment and efforts from Mr Manpreet Singh. Techviral landed on the digital space in December 2014, back when information about technology was scanty and there wasn't much to explore or learn.

For a few years, Mr Manpreet Singh was the only contributor to the website but he slowly realised that without a competent team, he would soon run out of time to grow the website. Techviral now boasts of a driven team that shares a common passion for technology and is from a technological background as well. Mr Manpreet Singh admits that the selection of a candidate for contributing to the team was a tedious process but resulted in a dexterous team, far beyond his imagination.

Mr Manpreet Singh shares the idea behind Techviral. He says, "Back in college, while many of my friends were spending time on MySpace, I was engrossed in exploring the workaround for my day to day problems. Most of the search results were from websites that had too little to share with rigorous advertising scattered over the webpage. That was the time when the idea of starting a technology-focused blog came to my mind. Smartphones, particularly Android gained tremendous popularity in 2012 in India and slowly became daily drivers for many people in India. I began blogging about the topics related to windows troubleshooting, Android tips and tricks, how-to guides that slowly became the top-ranking search results on Google. From there, it was a clear indication that it could work and to this date, my work is always focused around expansion and growth of Techviral."

Techviral is the go-to website for many users who want to stay updated with the latest developments in technology, tech news, and want a crystal clear and elaborate solution for their computer queries. Techviral enjoys surmounting traffic of over 4 million users per month and over two million followers on Facebook and other social media platforms. The audience trusts the information published on Techviral and is eagerly waiting for the latest publications from the authors.

Mr Manpreet Singh is also working on the growth of a YouTube channel for the website as well that would facilitate video guides to solve more complex problems that cannot be mentioned via textual articles. Techviral shows no signs of stopping shortly and will soon transcend many global information technology-based websites as well.

(Disclaimer - Brand desk content)