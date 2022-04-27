हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Megan Fox

Megan Fox explains why she and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other’s blood at their engagement

Megan Fox says she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink a small amount of each other's blood for ritualistic purposes that helps them connect with each other better.

Megan Fox explains why she and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other’s blood at their engagement

Los Angeles: Actress Megan Fox sees her blood-drinking ceremonies with rapper beau Machine Gun Kelly as "a passage".

Fox shared: "When I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

The loved-up couple travelled to Cost Rica in 2021, when they consumed together the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, which is thought to open the mind and heal past traumas, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

The Hollywood star has now explained how their romance benefited from the experience.

She said: "It bound us together in a way. It confirmed a lot of things for us that I needed to know or I needed to feel. It opened a door for a lot of healing for me, from a personal experience I had with him, that allowed us to get to a place where we were now seeking the right outlets to heal moving forward."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Fox went public with their relationship in 2020, having previously been married to actor Brian Austin Green.

The 'Transformers' star thinks she's been manifesting her fiance since she was just four years old.

She explained: "He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four.

"I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would've looked like or been like if it wasn't for me”.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Megan FoxMachine Gun KellyMegan Fox drinks Machine gun kelly's blood
Next
Story

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch returns as 'Dr Strange'

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Digvijay Singh's big claim on stone pelting attacks