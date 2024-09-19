Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795608https://zeenews.india.com/people/megastar-amitabh-bachchan-fulfills-contestant-sanidhya-guptas-dream-on-kaun-banega-crorepati-2795608.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Fulfills Contestant Sanidhya Gupta's Dream On Kaun Banega Crorepati

 Amitabh Bachchan promises to share Sanidhya’s dream with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and praises the contestant for having shown true determination in pursuing this field, wishing him all the best.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Fulfills Contestant Sanidhya Gupta's Dream On Kaun Banega Crorepati (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: 19-year-old Sanidhya Gupta, a passionate sports enthusiast from Delhi, will step into the spotlight on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', airing on Sony Entertainment Television. Currently pursuing his graduation in Economics Honours, Sanidhya’s true passion lies in sports, and he dreams of owning a sports team someday.
 
During a lively interaction with the megastar, Sanidhya expresses his admiration for the Bachchan family’s involvement in sports, revealing his aspiration to work as a data analyst or scientist in the sports industry.

In a heartwarming exchange, Amitabh Bachchan promises to share Sanidhya’s dream with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and praises the contestant for having shown true determination in pursuing this field, wishing him all the best.
 
The conversation also took a playful turn when Sanidhya asked Amitabh Bachchan about his favorite apps. A curious Big B responds by asking, "What are social media apps? Hum toh jo mann mein aata hai, hum chaap dete hain..."

 KBC 16 is airing every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months