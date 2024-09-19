New Delhi: 19-year-old Sanidhya Gupta, a passionate sports enthusiast from Delhi, will step into the spotlight on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', airing on Sony Entertainment Television. Currently pursuing his graduation in Economics Honours, Sanidhya’s true passion lies in sports, and he dreams of owning a sports team someday.



During a lively interaction with the megastar, Sanidhya expresses his admiration for the Bachchan family’s involvement in sports, revealing his aspiration to work as a data analyst or scientist in the sports industry.

In a heartwarming exchange, Amitabh Bachchan promises to share Sanidhya’s dream with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and praises the contestant for having shown true determination in pursuing this field, wishing him all the best.



The conversation also took a playful turn when Sanidhya asked Amitabh Bachchan about his favorite apps. A curious Big B responds by asking, "What are social media apps? Hum toh jo mann mein aata hai, hum chaap dete hain..."

