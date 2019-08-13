Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not invited to parties due to this habit!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry`s friends have apparently "stopped inviting" the much-in-love couple to dinner parties because they "frown upon their PDAs."According to the Mail on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make it point to always sit together at events, even if the host has seated them separately, reported Fox News.

The outlet reported that the former `Suits` actor purposefully wants to break the rules and party etiquettes as she considers it too "exclusive" and "traditional."Along with ignoring the seating plans, insiders also claimed that Meghan is openly affectionate with Harry on the events and gatherings which causes his friends to "roll their eyes" at her "American ways."

The Duke`s inner circle has "stopped inviting her to dinner" over the "frowned upon" PDAs at the dinner table. While it may not seem like a big deal to sit next to your partner at a party, the high society gathering which Meghan and Harry have been attending ask guests to follow the three rules of "placement."

To avoid sounding too "common", the first rule is that "placement" must be pronounced the French way which involves emphasizing each of the three syllables. The second rule dictates that the couples should not sit together in case any affectionate behavior puts others off during their meal. And in order to follow the rules of "placement," guests must sit where they have been asked to achieve the perfect, balanced high society table.

However, this isn`t the first time that the Duchess and Duke of Sussex have broken party rules. Shortly after she married Prince Harry last year, the Duke refused to hold Meghan`s hand at a royal event out of respect for The Queen.

Last month, the Duchess came under fire when she wore a pair of jeans to watch her friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.

An insider claimed that the former actor was a "nightmare" during the visit when her security guards infamously banned guests from taking photos of her and her casual attire meant she wasn`t allowed to watch the action from the Royal Box. They told The Times that, "They couldn`t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans."Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, this year.

