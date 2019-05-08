Meghan Markle-Prince Harry share first glimpse of royal baby boy—Watch

New Delhi: The Duchess and Duke of Sussex welcomed their baby boy to the royal family on May 6, 2019. After two days, the proud new parents have shared the first glimpse of the royal baby.

ANI shared the video on Twitter. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed with the newborn baby boy at Windsor Castle, UK. The royal couple expressed their feelings on becoming new parents and how happy they are to welcome the addition to the royal family.

#WATCH The Duchess and Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their baby boy for the first time, at Windsor Castle, UK pic.twitter.com/khCCGJt0KJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

The royal baby boy is the couple's first child and happens to be the seventh in line to the British throne.

The official Instagram handle of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared first photos. The caption reads: Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.

Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️Sussex royal

When 37-year-old Meghan went into labour, husband Prince Harry was by her side. Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018.

She retired from acting after becoming a member of the Royal family.