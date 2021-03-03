Meghan Markle 'saddened' by bullying accusations

London: Meghan Markle is upset over reports that she bullied members of the royal staff, especially those close to her.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," People magazine quoted a statement from the spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good, " the statement added.

On Tuesday, the British tabloid, The Time, reported that Markle had faced a bullying complaint from one of her close advisors while the couple was residing in Kensington Palace. However, their office has strongly refuted the filing of any such complaint.

On Sunday an in-depth interview with host Oprah Winfrey and the couple will be aired. In the few previews of the interview that have been aired so far, Prince Harry has spoken at length about his mother Princess Diana and how wary he is about "history repeating itself".

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," he told Winfrey about the public scrutiny Diana dealt with.