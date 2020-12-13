हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meghna Gulzar

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to post wishes for filmmaker Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar’s 47th birthday: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt post adorable wishes
Credit: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on Sunday sent birthday wishes to filmmaker Meghna Gulzar over social media. The actress Alia Bhatt shared a special throwback picture with a small wish and Deepika Padukone used a picture template to share an image of the filmmaker along with her wish.

Both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone shared these images from their Instagram handles in their stories and tagged the filmmaker.

The actress Alia shared a special unseen picture from the sets of  'Raazi,' featuring her and Gulzar in the frame. In the space underneath the picture she wrote “Happy bday Megs!! I hope you're having the bestest day with beer and peanuts, love you loads.”

Alia wishes Meghna Gulzar

 

Padukone, on the other hand, posted a solo picture of Gulzar to wish her on the occasion. Calling the filmmaker “mama”, she penned a cute note underneath the image saying “Happy Birthday. Hope you are having the best day ever by treating yourself just a little bit! Love you mama.”

 

Deepika wishes Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar’s most recent collaboration was with the actress Deepika Padukone for ‘Chhapaak’ that was released earlier this year in January. Deepika played the lead role in the movie which featured Vikrant Massey in a key role. The film was about the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and released in January 2020.

 

