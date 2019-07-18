close

Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang to host quiz show for school children

Chang, who has enthralled audiences with his quick wit and charm in films as well as on television, is expected to create an easygoing atmosphere as the school children engage in a battle wits and intellect on the show.

File photo

New Delhi: Actor-singer Meiyang Chang is all set to return to the small screen as host of a new quiz show for school children.

Titled "Epic India Quiz Challenge", the show is designed for students from standard 5 to 10. Participants will be invited from schools all across the country and the winner will crowned as having the highest `IQ`, or India Quotient. The show will be aired on Epic channel. 

"I love anchoring and shooting with kids. It`s fun, and a great initiative by Epic where kids can test their knowledge about their country, and at the same time learn more about its fascinating history and culture," Chang told IANS.

The channel roped him in because of his uninhibited and likable persona. Chang, who has enthralled audiences with his quick wit and charm in films as well as on television, is expected to create an easygoing atmosphere as the school children engage in a battle wits and intellect on the show.

The show is scheduled to go on floor in September.

