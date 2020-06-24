Mel Gibson denies Winona Ryder's charge that he made homophobic and anti-semitic quips

Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson has denied actress Winona Ryders allegation that he made homophobic and anti-semitic comments to her at a party.

Now, Gibson's representative has accused Ryder of lying about their interactions, reports variety.com.

"This is 100 per cent untrue," said the representative, adding: "She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Ryder had again accused Gibson of making anti-Semitic and anti-gay comments. She has narrated similar stories in the past, including in a 2010 GQ profile.

"We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends," Ryder told the reporter from the Telegraph, adding: "And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You're not an oven dodger, are you?'"

The actress went on to share that Gibson later "tried" to apologise to her about his comments -- something which Gibson's spokesperson said is false.

"She lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him," the representative said.

Gibson's Hollywood career hit a roadblock in 2006 when he was arrested and told police that "the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world". He also used racial slurs in audio recordings of a fight with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, which was published in 2010.

His career has recovered from the slump a bit, He was nominated for an Oscar for directing the 2016 war film "Hacksaw Ridge" and appeared in the hit "Daddy's Home 2".