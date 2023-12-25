Merry Christmas: Khushi Kapoor Raises Temperature In Bold Red Outfit, Exudes Pure X-Mas Vibes In New Pics

New Delhi: 2023 has been quite the merry year for young actress Khushi Kapoor. From making to acting debut with The Archies to featuring on her first magazine cover, the Golden Girl has been on a roll. Now as she celebrates Christmas, she not only has put an adorable post on social media but also shared how this day usually looks for her.

Taking to Instagram Khushi posted a few adorable pictures and wrote, "All I want for Christmas is cuddles." She even shared how she celebrates the day every year. Talking of her fond memories, the actress says, "A lot of food, I link Christmas to that! And then spending time with my family and friends. We are putting up a tree for the first time in many years. We moved houses after a very long time too."

Talking about a ritual she never misses on Christmas, Khushi mentioned that it would be, "a lunch or dinner with my friends. This time too, that's my plan for the day- baking some cookies at my home, being in fun Christmas pajamas. I am a homebody." When asked what she has asked from Santa this year, Khushi said, "I haven't made a wish. I just hope to keep working, that's my main goal right now. Touchwood, I am content with how things are going, I just want to keep working, growing. That's my wish for 2024."

Well, it is certainly a time for merriment for the actress, especially after her performance as Betty Cooper in The Archies received so much appreciation.

Here's wishing Khushi, a very Merry Christmas!