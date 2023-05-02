Met Gala 2023: Lil Nas X Goes Nearly Naked, Wears Silver Body Paint And Rhinestones

New York: Rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X does not shy away from experimenting with bold looks. Met Gala 2023 is no exception. The `Industry Baby` artiste hit the red carpet wearing nothing but a thong. Yes, you read it right. If you can`t believe it, then take a look at his pictures.

The 24-year-old rapper was covered in silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones, along with exquisite pearl detailing around his neck and face to transform into a glamorous cat, Page Six reported. His silver thong, which exposed his entire behind, was accessorised with a belt made out of pearls.

Reacting to his Met Gala 2023 look, a netizen commented, "Nas is back."

"Oh My God! He is stealing the show," another one wrote. The nearly naked look was designed by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath in collaboration with Dior Men, with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti and long silver nails by Temeka Jackson. This year`s theme pays homage to legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85 -- and the rapper honoured his beloved cat, Choupette, with the feline-inspired look.