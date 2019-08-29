Michael Jackson's name removed from MTV's Video Vanguard Award

close

Michael Jackson

MTV has removed late King of Pop Michael Jackson's name from their prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

Los Angeles: MTV has removed late King of Pop Michael Jackson's name from their prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

The award had the "Dangerous" hitmaker's name in its prefix.

The Network has removed the name in the wake of HBO's controversial documentary "Leaving Neverland", which focuses on sexual abuse allegations against the late pop superstar, reports "pagesix.com".

MTV did include Jackson's name on a press release sent out to announce rapper Missy Elliott as this year's Vanguard recipient but other promos excluded his name.

While accepting the award, Elliott did mention Jackson during her acceptance speech. "The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me," she said.

