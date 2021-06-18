Microsoft's new chairman Satya Nadella owns a huge hilltop house - Check his net worth!

New Delhi: On Thursday, Microsoft announced that it has appointed Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as the new chairman of the company replacing John Thompson.

Nadella, who has been credited with scaling up Microsoft's business including acquisitions like LinkedIn and ZeniMax, had earlier taken over as CEO of the company in 2014.

With the buzz over the new chairman Nadella, people are curious to know more about the Indian-born business executive.

You might be surprised to know that Satya Nadella never aspired work for one of the biggest tech companies in the world. In fact, he simply dreamed of playing cricket for Hyderabad and then working in a bank, according to one of his interviews.

Here are some other interesting facts about the new chairman of Microsoft that you might not know:

1. He was born in Hyderabad into a Telugu-speaking family. Nadella's father was an IAS officer and his mother worked as a Sanskrit lecturer.

He studied at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and received his bachelor's in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology. Surprisingly, he had different aspirations when he was in school.

"By Class 12 if you had asked me about my dream it was to attend a small college, play cricket for Hyderabad, and eventually work for a bank. That was it. Being an engineer and going to the West never occurred to me," he told First Post in an interview.

2. He's married to Anu or Anupama who is his father's IAS batchmate's daughter. The duo has three kids. His eldest son Zain is differently abled and he's a legally blind quadriplegic with cerebral palsy.

(Pic Courtesy: Good Housekeeping/Lisa Romerein)

3. Satya and his family live in a large hilltop home overlooking a large lake. Along with three children, they also have a dog to keep them company.

4. At one point, he had contemplated quitting his job at Microsoft and going back to his homeland in India as his wife wasn't able to join him in Seattle. However, it all worked out in the end as she reunited with him in Seattle and the two started a family together.

5. The new chairman of Microsoft is the author of the book 'Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone' which was released in 2017.

6. According to CA Knowledge, Nadella's net worth is calculated to be a whopping $420 Million and his salary is estimated to be $42 Million+ per annum.