Mika Singh slams Bollywood for keeping mum on Aryan Khan, says 'industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge'

New Delhi: Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan in relation to Aryan Khan drugs case after his bail was denied recently. Replying to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's tweet, Mika Singh slammed Bollywood for staying silent on the issue.

Mika Singh tweeted: “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhayenge

Sanjay Gupta wrote: Sanjay tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.”

Meanwhile, the former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case before the Bombay High Court today. He will appear physically in the Court and argue the matter." I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court," said Rohatgi.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

A special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy".