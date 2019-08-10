Miley Cyrus gives best holiday vibes from Italy

close

Miley Cyrus

As vacation season is on in Hollywood, Miley Cyrus is standing out, by being the hottest summer girl. Looks like this season, Italy is being invaded the most by stars, as the crooner is currently enjoying her time in Lake Como, Italy with her sibling Brandi Cyrus and Broody Jenner`s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, reported E-News.

Washington DC: As vacation season is on in Hollywood, Miley Cyrus is standing out, by being the hottest summer girl. Looks like this season, Italy is being invaded the most by stars, as the crooner is currently enjoying her time in Lake Como, Italy with her sibling Brandi Cyrus and Broody Jenner`s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, reported E-News.

Over the past few days, Cyrus along with her entourage has been posting the most jealousy-inducing snapshots and footages of their holiday in the Italian village. Starting from the helicopter flights to boat rides in the crystal-clear waters looks like they are making the most of their break.

The girls blasted the stereo by putting on their cutest swimsuits and dancing, which of course created the opportunity for the singer to prove she is living her hot girl summer.

In one of `Wrecking Ball` singer recent social media post, she got down low to Aaliyah`s "Rock the Boat" while donning a white two-piece. Whereas on her sister`s Instagram Story, Brandi and Kaitlynn are looking happy while laughing when Cyrus seemingly dances her way out.

No wonder, her fans, and followers are going gaga over her entertaining posts. One of her photos was also staged in her very own home, with her sister Brandi taking on the role of the talented photographer.

