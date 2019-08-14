close

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus was the one who 'ended things' with Liam Hemsworth, reveals source

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth walked down the aisle in December 2018 and announced their split just a few days back.

Miley Cyrus was the one who &#039;ended things&#039; with Liam Hemsworth, reveals source
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@liamhemsworth

Washington DC: While singer Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split left everyone in shock, it was actually the former who "ended things" between them.

The couple parted ways after less than a year of their wedding and a source told Us Weekly that "Miley was the one who ended things with Liam."

However, a source close to the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer told People that Cyrus "really fought to make it work".

She even called Hemsworth her 'survival partner'.

The source added, "She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place."

The couple walked down the aisle in December last year and announced their split just a few days back.

In the statement released by the couple, they are addressed as "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals," and it added "they have decided this is what`s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the statement added.

Interestingly, the 'Mother's Daughter' singer also shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday without her wedding ring while vacationing in Italy. Cyrus was joined on her Mediterranean trip by Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner.

Miley Cyrus and Liam HemsworthMiley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth splitMiley CyrusLiam Hemsworth
