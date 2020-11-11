हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milind Soman

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's NYC reel on 'I've got a crush on you' is all things love - Watch

Recently, the Marathon runner posted a picture of him running all nude on a Goa beach. 

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar&#039;s NYC reel on &#039;I&#039;ve got a crush on you&#039; is all things love - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Supermodel-actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's romantic reels, pictures and videos on Instagram are a big hit. Fans simply adore the couple and usually the posts go viral instantly. 

Recently, Ankit Konwar took to her social media account and posted a lovey-dovey video of the duo enjoying the New York City view while Ella Fitzgerald's l've got a crush on you plays in the background. 

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The big apple  • • #traveltuesday #reelitfeelit #newyorkcity #love #skylinenyc

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Recently, the Marathon runner posted a picture of him running all nude on a Goa beach. The handsome hunk's picture created a flutter online. An FIR was also registered against Milind Soman in Goa over obscenity. 

The couple got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. 

Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

 

Tags:
Milind Somanankita konwarmilind soman picsmilind soman video
Next
Story

I haven’t met my parents and sister in ages: Vaani Kapoor on working round-the-clock
  • 86,36,011Confirmed
  • 1,27,571Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,13,77,200Confirmed
  • 12,70,171Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Bihar Election Results : NCP Leader Majid Menon statement on Bengal results