Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's NYC reel on 'I've got a crush on you' is all things love - Watch

New Delhi: Supermodel-actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's romantic reels, pictures and videos on Instagram are a big hit. Fans simply adore the couple and usually the posts go viral instantly.

Recently, Ankit Konwar took to her social media account and posted a lovey-dovey video of the duo enjoying the New York City view while Ella Fitzgerald's l've got a crush on you plays in the background.

Watch it here:

Recently, the Marathon runner posted a picture of him running all nude on a Goa beach. The handsome hunk's picture created a flutter online. An FIR was also registered against Milind Soman in Goa over obscenity.

The couple got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.