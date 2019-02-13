Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar celebrate kiss day with a passionate lip-lock—See pic

New Delhi: The super hot model-actor Milind Soman and gorgeous wife Ankita Konwar celebrate life in their own way together. Besides their passion for fitness and wellbeing, it's also their love for travel which binds them together.

Ankita recently shared a picture of the two and it shows the duo sharing a passionate kiss on the lips. They certainly celebrated Kiss Day which is on February 13 and their picture is too cute for words.

Do check the impressive lines she wrote in the caption: “With every kiss, you set my heart on fire.

It lightens up every dark corner.

In you, I sink a little bit deeper,

In us, the magic grows a littlemore sweeter.

#foreveryouandi #theultrahusband #love .? @shibanigharat

The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. The duo's wedding ceremony pictures went viral on the internet and the fans couldn't be happier for them. Soon, they took off for their honeymoon and again their romantic clicks gave couple goals to netizens.

Both are fitness freaks and run marathons together. And yes, at times they go bare feet too!

The couple's Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.