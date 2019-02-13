हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milind Soman

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar celebrate kiss day with a passionate lip-lock—See pic

Both are fitness freaks and run marathons together. And yes, at times they go bare feet too!

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar celebrate kiss day with a passionate lip-lock—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The super hot model-actor Milind Soman and gorgeous wife Ankita Konwar celebrate life in their own way together. Besides their passion for fitness and wellbeing, it's also their love for travel which binds them together.

Ankita recently shared a picture of the two and it shows the duo sharing a passionate kiss on the lips. They certainly celebrated Kiss Day which is on February 13 and their picture is too cute for words.

Do check the impressive lines she wrote in the caption: “With every kiss, you set my heart on fire.
It lightens up every dark corner.
In you, I sink a little bit deeper,
In us, the magic grows a littlemore sweeter.
#foreveryouandi #theultrahusband #love .? @shibanigharat

The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. The duo's wedding ceremony pictures went viral on the internet and the fans couldn't be happier for them. Soon, they took off for their honeymoon and again their romantic clicks gave couple goals to netizens.

Both are fitness freaks and run marathons together. And yes, at times they go bare feet too!

The couple's Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

 

 

Tags:
Milind Somanankita konwarmilind soman wifeankita konwar picsKiss Daykiss day 2019
Next
Story

Soundarya Rajinikanth looks regal in a Sabyasachi collection on her wedding reception—Unseen pics

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi