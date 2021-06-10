Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar's epic reply on 'marrying older man' is winning internet!

New Delhi: Model-actor Milind Soman is a fitness icon for many across the nation. The dashing Marathon runner married a much younger Ankita Konwar in 2018 and ever since their love story has been the talk of the town. Recently, Ankita in her quick Instagram (IG) chat session responded to a fan asking about the age gap between the two.

Ankita Konwar was asked, "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'? She replied saying, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.