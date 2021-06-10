हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar's epic reply on 'marrying older man' is winning internet!

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. 

New Delhi: Model-actor Milind Soman is a fitness icon for many across the nation. The dashing Marathon runner married a much younger Ankita Konwar in 2018 and ever since their love story has been the talk of the town. Recently, Ankita in her quick Instagram (IG) chat session responded to a fan asking about the age gap between the two.

Ankita Konwar was asked, "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'? She replied saying, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.

They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. In fact, their fitness posts will give you serious inspiration for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul.

 

