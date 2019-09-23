close

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is an inspiration: Neetu Chandra

[Array] Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra recently went for a screen test for a project based on the life of actress-comedian-director Mindy Kaling. She says the Indian-American artiste is an inspiration.

"Mindy is an inspiration, she has chosen a path that women find tough and aced it. It is my honour and pleasure to (give a screen test) test for her role. I understand Tamil culture and have always wanted to play a character like this," said Neetu.

Mindy, who has roots in Tamil Nadu, is known for shows like "The Office" and "The Mindy Project".

Meanwhile, Neetu has wrapped up the shoot for "The Worst Day", a comedy film which marks her debut in Hollywood. She is also shooting for a Korean youth action TV series "Narae". Both these projects are scheduled to release later this year.

