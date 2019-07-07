close

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling poses in swimsuit, challenges the idea of perfect bikini body

Mindy Kaling has always been a promoter of positive body image. She even wrote about the less talked about issue in her 2015 book 'Why Not Me?'.

Mindy Kaling poses in swimsuit, challenges the idea of perfect bikini body
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mindykaling

New Delhi: Mindy Kaling's latest social media post is here to remind us that everybody is a bikini body.

Challenging the idea of the "perfect bikini body", the American comedian and actor shared a series of Instagram posts absolutely rocking some stunning bikinis.

"IDK who needs to hear this, but wear a bikini if you want to wear a bikini. You don`t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer," the actor wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, the 'Late Night' actor donned a pair of chic bikinis as she embraced her curves and encourage the others to do the same by asking her 4 million Instagram followers to tag her on their own swimsuit photos.

Mindy has always been a promoter of positive body image. She even wrote about the less talked about issue in her 2015 book 'Why Not Me?'.

