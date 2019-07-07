Mindy Kaling poses in swimsuit, challenges the idea of perfect bikini body

New Delhi: Mindy Kaling's latest social media post is here to remind us that everybody is a bikini body.
Challenging the idea of the "perfect bikini body", the American comedian and actor shared a series of Instagram posts absolutely rocking some stunning bikinis.
"IDK who needs to hear this, but wear a bikini if you want to wear a bikini. You don`t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer," the actor wrote in the caption.
In the pictures, the 'Late Night' actor donned a pair of chic bikinis as she embraced her curves and encourage the others to do the same by asking her 4 million Instagram followers to tag her on their own swimsuit photos.
Mindy has always been a promoter of positive body image. She even wrote about the less talked about issue in her 2015 book 'Why Not Me?'.